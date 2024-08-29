Jenna Ortega may be a certified scream queen, but she’s first and foremost a style queen in my book. When it comes to method dressing, she has the Midas touch. Who else can take Beetlejuice, one of the kookiest, most absurd horror films ever, and turn it into sartorial gold? That’s exactly what she’s been doing during her press tour for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the 1988 classic’s highly-anticipated sequel.

Ortega is far from the first star to dabble in method dressing to promote a film. Hers, however, appears to be the most thoughtful since Margot Robbie’s Barbie looks. Thus far, she’s referenced Beetlejuice’s iconic stripes in various suits and subtly nodded to elements of the OG film’s plot with her accessories.

Most recently, at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, the actor recreated the iconic wedding scene in two different looks. Behold, her Fashion Girl take on Lydia Deetz’s fiery red bridal gown — with a daring detail, no less.

Jenna’s Fiery Red Masterpiece

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, Ortega joined the cast in Venice for the film’s red carpet. Though she matched the flooring’s fiery hue, best believe she still stood out in a frothy tulle confection. Styled by Enrique Melendez, the You alum wore a custom gown by Dior, for which she’s an ambassador. Nothing but a ruffled tulle heart covered her torso held in place by two skinny straps.

The heart’s pointed tip was connected to the high-waist skirt, made with layers of tulle. When Ortega lifted her billowy bottoms, she expertly flaunted her built-in red undies.

Maria Moratti/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Going heavy on the crimson motif, her beauty look harkened to the same color palette with her eyeshadow and red lipstick.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Beetlejuice fans could pinpoint the reference instantly. In the OG movie, Lydia (Winona Ryder) wore a similar heart-shaped frothy tulle gown to marry Beetlejuice. Now that Ortega plays Astrid, Lydia’s daughter, it’s only fitting she would honor her on-screen mom’s bridal look (even if the wedding thankfully didn’t push through).

Screenshot via YouTube

She Also Referenced The Groom

Like a pro, Ortega didn’t just pay tribute to her on-screen mom’s former wedding look, she also referenced Beetlejuice’s. In the OG film, the creepy trickster wore a maroon suit with a ruffled button-up and a necktie.

Ortega wore an updated (read: chic) take on the look in custom Paul Smith. The two-toned blazer featured matching trousers, which the actor accessorized with pumps and a diamond-encrusted choker.

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, this is method dressing done right.