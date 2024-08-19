Jenna Ortega’s Take On The Exposed Bra Trend Was So Beetlejuice-Coded

Anyone can try Hollywood’s daring fashion trends. In fact, nearly all celebs in the biz have worn a permutation of sheer dressing and removing an item of clothing (i.e., going topless/braless/pantsless). Not just anyone, however, can take a seemingly antithetical aesthetic and effortlessly marry it with the most risqué of looks. But not everyone is Jenna Ortega.

With every outing, the Wednesday actor is proving she’s a fashion icon to watch — especially for her ability to infuse gothic sensibilities with the most daring styles en vogue. Case in point: her recent spook-adjacent take on the exposed bra trend.

Jenna’s Exposed Bra Look

Ortega has been in her gothic era for a hot minute — genre-wise and style-wise. From her scream queen days all through her Wednesday period, the actor is practically synonymous with “goth chic” thanks to her grungy, somewhat spooky all-black numbers.

Her upcoming project, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — the highly-anticipated sequel to the 1988 classic — has turned up her goth sensibilities up a notch. With the film’s Sept. 6 release date nearing, Ortega’s been on the press circuit channeling her character, Astrid Deetz (daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz). Naturally, her version of method dressing is so on brand for her and the Tim Burton project. In fact, she unleashed a new iteration of her spooky style: stripey, black-and-white looks with saucy details.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

On Sunday, Aug. 18, while on the New York leg of her press tour, Ortega wore a sheer white button-down with subtle stripes — a nod to her film. Instead of exposing her bra the traditional way (i.e., by showing off her lingerie), she wore a leather outside of her blouse, upending the lingerie-forward aesthetic altogether. In keeping with her color palette, the star paired her top with a pleated inky denim skirt.

Ortega wore all-black accessories with the ‘fit, including a shoulder bag, sunglasses, and ankle-length sheer socks tucked into two-toned pumps.

She’s The Goth Chic Queen

Earlier that day, Ortega wore a more naked, stripier look: a three-piece skirt suit that was all sorts of daring. Her jacket was cropped with oversized lapels, while the skirt featured a micro mini hemline. It was the inner piece, however, that was a total head-turner. Instead of the typical button-down that goes with suiting, Ortega wore a matching lingerie-inspired bodysuit — replete with a built-in black bra.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Meanwhile, just a day prior, Ortega wore a different striped set. She donned a pinstripe corpcore suit with a more demure pencil skirt and a buttoned top with a sweetheart neckline and a cinched waist.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keep an eye out for her press looks, they’re bound to be scarily good.