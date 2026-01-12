If you’ve ever wondered what Wednesday Addams would look like if she attended fashion school instead of Nevermore, just look at Jenna Ortega’s 2026 Golden Globes dress. The actor attended the 83rd annual awards show in a black dress that served the perfect cocktail of goth, flapper, and risqué style.

Jenna’s Vampy LBD

Ortega is known for her method-dressing, consistently serving in goth attire à la Wednesday Addams. So it made perfect sense that she leaned into the same sartorial ethos on a night that she’s nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for embodying the Netflix character.

Styled by her longtime go-to, Enrique Melendez, Ortega made a splashy entrance on Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in a dark Dilara Findikoglu ensemble. The look featured a high neckline with poufy cap sleeves lined with beaded fringe.

More glassy beads lined the front of her gown, which — thanks to the enormous cutouts on each side — resembled a chic embroidered bib. (That was also laden with sparkly fringe, evoking ’20s-era flapper style.) The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star completed the look with long dangling silver earrings and Christian Louboutin platform boots.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A Moment For The Back

If the front was super skin-baring, the back was even more so, with two thin straps around her waist giving the illusion of a whale tail.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Wednesday-Coded Updo

As for her glam, celebrity stylist Cesar Deleon Ramirez styled Ortega’s hair in a low bun with messy, effortless bangs framing her face. He also drew inspiration from Wednesday’s iconic braids by upping the texture on the actor’s ’do, with some subtly curled strands appearing as though they’d been freshly unraveled from having been in braids.

Ortega completed her glam with her now-signature blonde brows, which she paired with spidery mascara and barely-there makeup.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Regardless of tonight’s outcome, this look is a winner.