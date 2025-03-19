Over the past few decades, few fictional TV characters emerged as fashion’s it girls, igniting trends and shaping the contours of the style zeitgeist. Some of the chosen few include Carrie Bradshaw, who put certain designers on the map, Rachel Green, whose eponymous bob became the biggest hairstyle of the ’90s, and more recently, Wednesday Addams, who made goth girl style chic.

Jenna Ortega, who plays the kooky Addams family daughter, is a style icon herself and often leans into the spooky aesthetic her alter ego is known for. Her recent look, however, harkened to a different pop culture fashion fave entirely: Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf.

Jenna’s Teeny Shorts Look

Unlike other method dressers who take their sartorial motifs more literally, Ortega is a pro at harkening to her characters in subtler nods. Now that she’s on the press circuit for her film Death of a Unicorn, she’s been wearing scarlet ensembles that mimic her onscreen counterpart’s red-frosted hair.

Early this week, for example, Ortega wore Self Portrait co-ords awash in a vivid oxblood hue. Though her base piece was a white mock-neck top from Lily Silk, the statement pieces in her ensemble were her leather shorts and matching jacket in a shiny crimson.

Her Blair Waldorf Accessory

Styled by her go-to fashion architect, Enrique Melendez, Ortega extended her Bordeaux palette to her accessories. She wore ultra-sheer tights in the same vibrant color family and slipped into Aldo slingbacks. The colored tights trend, popularized by Blair Waldorf in the late 2010s, boomeranged back to popularity in the past couple of years. Ortega’s monochromatic take on it made the intimidating style a lot more wearable.

More Subtle Matching

Committing to embracing the “bloody” themes of her film, Ortega also recently dyed her hair red (or “Unicorn blood” as her stylist calls it). Proving how much of a style star she is, she’s been coordinating her outfits with her ’do, like in the above ’fit.

She rocked the same technique a couple of weeks ago when she attended the SXSW Conference & Festival in Texas. She wore a gray plaid pantsuit with pops of red: namely, her button-down and necktie.

Michael Buckner/SXSW Conference & Festivals/Getty Images

So chic.