Long before e-girls and scene kids, Wednesday Addams was the queen of goth-chic look. The creepy family Addams has been a part of the modern cultural zeitgeist dating back to 1938, making several film and television appearances over the years. However, the OG spooky girl finally got her own spinoff, which premiered on Netflix on November 23 starring the macabre teen anti-hero played by Jenna Ortega

The costume designer for the show, Colleen Atwood, has several spooky accolades under her belt, including Sleepy Hollow, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. While several of the designs were created by the designer to translate to screen, Atwood told Harper’s Bazaar that she also sourced Wednesday’s wardrobe from stores like Zara, as well as vintage shops — which is where her iconic black prom dress came from.

The angsty teen’s wardrobe was kept basic and clean, but with a cool, gen Z update. Some of her staples throughout the season included a black Cambridge backpack and platform shoes, like oxfords and sneakers. Commentary on the young goth’s looks kicked off right away in Episode 1, with fellow student Ajax noting that she looks “like a living Instagram filter.” Honestly, true.

Take a look through some of the best looks from Wednesday.

Victorian Goth Netflix Behold: the scene-stealing look that took the internet by storm. This vintage Alaïa gown features chiffon, ruffle sleeves and tiered skirt reminiscent of the silhouette worn by Joan Crawford in the 1932 film Letty Lynton.

Checkerboard Netflix Several of Wednesday’s looks included checkered print sweaters for an sleek, modern look. This particular style comes from Zara, with a wide-leg pant and cropped blazer jacket on top.

Classic Wednesday Netflix The most iconic look of them all, the series modernized Wednesday’s famed A-line dress and swallow-tail collar. The look was given a little upgrade with a delicate flower print, a callback to Christina Ricci’s portrayal of the character in the 1990s cult classics The Addams Family and Addams Family Values.

Elevated School Girl Netflix A classic peacoat over her striped school uniform is just one of the ways that the Wednesday sticks to her color palette.

Bold Stripes Netflix This striped cardigan is elevated with black suspenders and a peter pan collar. Is that a shoe string in her waistband too? The gen Z is palpable.

Pilgrim Chic Netflix As an homage to the unambiguous scene of Wednesday calling out colonialism in Addams Family Values, much of the show is centered around Pilgrim World. While that park itself is absurdly problematic, you can’t deny the uniforms are a vibe.

Sports Layers Netflix Yet another checkered look, this time styled with a white mock turtleneck and a black bomber jacket.

Spooky Trench Netflix Even while trudging through the woods, Wednesday look effortlessly cool in a black leather trench, combat boots, and a button-up and tie.