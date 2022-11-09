Jennifer Aniston has been America’s sweetheart for decades, inspiring an entire generation to copy her signature Rachel Green haircut in the ‘90s and early 2000s. Now, for her fifth Allure magazine cover, she has once again conferred her status as a style icon.

On Allure’s December 2022 cover, the Friends actor was pictured in a strappy Chanel bikini top that might as well have been nipple pasties. The cups — if you could even call them that — were each printed with the famous double-C logo and were attached only with a thin strap. On bottom, Aniston wore an equally-revealing black thong, which she accentuated with a subtle thumb-tuck.

The bra itself is a ‘90s throwback, a micro bikini top from Chanel’s Spring 1996 collection. Initially worn by Stella Tennant on the runway, the top also came in a pink colorway. If Aniston’s look feels a bit familiar, it’s likely Kim Kardashian you’re remembering. The reality star wore the same bikini back in 2018.

Though few others would be brave enough to wear this teeny set, Aniston told Allure that today, her confidence is higher than ever. "I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s and 30s even, or my mid-40s,” she said. “We needed to stop saying bad sh*t to ourselves. You’re going to be 65 one day and think, I looked fucking great at 53.”

As the final print issue of Allure, the magazine is surely going out with a bang.