Jennifer Aniston Just Brought Back A Major ‘00s Bikini Trend

Let’s be honest, the icon that is Jennifer Aniston could even make avocado toast cool again. The Friends actor is known for inspiring trends with her chic and breezy style off-screen too. Think the cult “Rachel” haircut, slip dresses, slinky tank tops, barely there sandals, and lots of lace. And this summer, Aniston is bringing back a swimwear trend from the noughties: the mismatched bikini.

On Aug. 15, she posted a series of images on Instagram, flaunting a beach getaway with her friends. Among them actor Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka. Aniston can be seen wearing a black triangular bikini top with bright pink bottoms, making us nostalgic for the mismatched bikini trend of yesteryear.

In classic photo dump fashion, Aniston showcased her holiday without giving away the location. This included a video of the expansive ocean, a selfie soaking the rays, goofy photos of her friends, and a snap of her walking down the beach with her pals. In one relatable shot, Aniston is seen wearing a lavender sundress over the bikini whilst holding brown beach slides in her hand — we’ve all been there, right? “Take us back,” she captioned the post.

If the beach waves are any indicator, this is the same holiday she posted a sun-kissed selfie from a couple weeks ago. Just like any other trend that has been touched by Aniston, this swimwear fad will soon be popping up everywhere on social media. Be right back, currently creating a Pinterest board complete with mismatched bikinis and straw hats.