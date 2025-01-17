Most style icons have a signature look. They know what works and keep to a tried-and-tested formula. One such star is Jennifer Aniston, who cultivated her winning red carpet style in the’ 90s. Minimalist to the core, the Friends alum rarely strays from understated little black dresses, particularly those with keyhole cutouts.

In 2015, however, Aniston switched up her style MO when she attended the 20th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. The resulting look was a total shocker — and a total slay.

Her Cleavage-Baring Suit

When Aniston pulled up to the Los Angeles awards show, she surprised fashion fans for two reasons: one was that she wore color, choosing a fiery red co-ord set. Prior to the event, the actor’s palette mostly consisted of understated neutrals, so this was a welcome change.

Two, she ditched her delicate slip dresses for pants. Decked in Gucci, she wore a tailored pantsuit that looked utterly elegant. It featured a tuxedo jacket with a skinny silk lapel, which she donned sans top and bra. It came with subtly flared trousers in a matching crimson shade. Though Aniston had previously stepped out in a pantsuit — at the 2002 Golden Globes, for instance — it wasn’t quite as décolletage-forward.

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keeping her look streamlined, she paired the set with pointed-toe pumps in a similar shade of scarlet.

Yes, She Accessorized Her Cleavage

She may have skipped all the layers of clothing under her jacket, but that doesn’t mean she forgot her jewelry. And her choices for the night upped the daring ante. She wore a gold body chain that followed the tuxedo’s V-neckline and added a lariat necklace that drooped low, mid-breast. The gilded pieces effectively drew even more attention to her racy number.

C Flanigan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her fashion experimentation didn’t extend to her beauty look, which was squarely in her understated wheelhouse. As is standard for Aniston, she kept her hair down and opted for barely there makeup. Just a touch of mascara, blush, and lip gloss were enough.