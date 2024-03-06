Understated queen Jennifer Aniston rarely strays from her classic aesthetic. From her ’90s-era sitcom reign until today, the actor has shown a clear affinity for basics (read: sleek silhouettes in neutral color palettes). This is especially evident at awards shows, when other stars are packing on the glitz and glam — particularly, during the early 2000s.

While other A-listers seized opportunities to peacock, the Friends superstar consistently took the no-frills route — but still made an impact. In the ’00s, however, she found a simple design detail that would become her signature: the statement cut-out.

Jennifer’s LBD With A Twist

The date was Jan. 25, 2004 — Aniston walked the Golden Globes red carpet in a simple black number. The minimalist piece featured slinky straps, a fitted torso, and a skirt that gently billowed into a semi-A-line cut.

The key detail of the gown, however, was its deep plunging neckline. Designed by Valentino, it was equipped with a tiny strap made to look like a belt and a lone buckle encrusted with crystals. The tiny strap accentuated Aniston’s daring neckline and created a triangular cut-out of sorts, adding interest to the straight-forward look.

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sticking to her minimalist leanings, she accessorized with a thin diamond tennis bracelet and held a nondescript black clutch.

Honorable Mention: Her Long Shag

In 1995, Aniston popularized “The Rachel,” a shaggy bob that became the most requested haircut of the ’90s. Almost 10 years later, Aniston debuted a starkly different ’do. Instead of the rounded cut she was known for, the actor rocked a longer look styled in curls and with exaggerated side bangs.

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cut-Outs Are Officially Her Signature

That 2004 appearance solidified the cut-out LBD as a go-to for Aniston. That’s because she wore a nearly identical dress just a year prior. She went the same black dress route to attend the 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she was nominated for Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

Similar to the style sensibilities of her Valentino dress, Aniston donned a floor-length black gown that featured two massive keyhole cut-outs. Though designed by Giorgio Armani, the two dresses bore a striking resemblance.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Ever timeless, Aniston’s look still holds up today.