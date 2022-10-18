When it comes to her hair care line LolaVie, Jennifer Aniston isn’t interested in throwing a bunch of products at you all at once. Instead, The Morning Show star waits until each new product is as close to perfection as possible.

“We take our time during product development and explore different methods and technologies to create multitasking products,” Aniston tells Bustle over email. “We’re committed to launching products only when they’re ‘just right,’ which allows each one to have its hero moment.”

For those who have been itching for a new drop, that moment is now. After LolaVie released its debut detangler in 2021, Aniston is following it up with the launch of two new essentials for your hair care routine: the Restorative Shampoo and Conditioner.

The shampoo and conditioner use chia seeds to help strengthen the hair and treat damage. Aniston explains that you can find this ingredient throughout the collection, as the seeds contain essential amino acids like copper and zinc for both hair and scalp health. “It’s a superfood with amazing benefits,” she says.

You’ll find other ingredients, such as vegetable ceramides, botanical extracts, and B vitamins like niacinamide and biotin in the shampoo and vegan keratin complex and botanical extracts from coconut, jackfruit, and orange in the conditioner to help harness the power of the chia seeds for the healthiest hair possible.

Lolavie

To make sure the formulations were ready to hit the market, the iconic actor tells Bustle that she enlisted her friends to serve as testers. While she can’t name any names, she does confirm that she often turns to those closest to her to test products and give feedback. “I can always count on my friends to provide their honest feedback,” she says. “I value their opinions — whether good, bad, or indifferent — and they’ve been very supportive of the brand.”

The LolaVie Restorative Shampoo and Conditioner are available now on lolavie.com.

