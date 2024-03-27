While both Jennifer Aniston and her onscreen alter ego Rachel Green are fashion icons in their own right, their personal style rarely ever overlaps. Aniston has always veered more timeless and minimalist, while Rachel was always far ahead of the trends.

There was, however, one single instance during Friends’ 10-year run when their styles aligned, nearly to a T. On March 29, 2001, when the hit sitcom was on its seventh season, Rachel wore a little red dress nearly identical to the one Aniston wore the year before — and to the same occasion.

Rachel’s Little Red Slip Dress

In Episode 18, aptly titled “The One With Joey’s Award,” Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) was nominated for the Favorite Returning Male Character award at the Soapies — the “third most prestigious soap opera award,” according to Rachel.

When it came time for Joey to picked his date Rachel, an avid fan of Days of Our Lives, was his first choice. Naturally, the fashionista wore her most striking ensemble to the event. Rachel donned a ’90s-era slip dress — while utterly minimal in shape, its cherry red hue was anything but.

Screenshot via Netflix

She accessorized the Laundry by Shelli Segal number with sparkly earrings and a thick gold choker. As usual, Rachel kept her beauty look minimal and styled her hair elegantly in a Chignon that was also evocative of the era.

Screenshot via Netflix

Jennifer’s Little Red Slip Dress

If Rachel’s crimson stunner looks familiar, it’s because Aniston wore a nearly identical look a year prior, on September 10, 2000. Like Rachel, she wore the fiery item to an awards show — in her case, it was the 52nd Annual Emmys. The only difference was a lack of spaghetti straps, a messy up-do, and a glitzy diamond tennis necklace.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The actor developed a signature awards show look early in her career that she still harkens to: sleek, minimalist LBDs. So when Aniston attended the Los Angeles event in a ruby red masterpiece by Prada, it became one of her most iconic fashion moments.

Scott Gries/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Another major difference? Their dates. While Rachel went with a friend, Aniston took her then-husband Brad Pitt, whom she married months prior.