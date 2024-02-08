So Nostalgic
21 Years Ago, Jennifer Aniston Wore The Most Daring LBD
A classic queen.
By 2003, Friends was nine seasons in, meaning Rachel Green had been a full-blown fashion icon for almost a decade. And rightfully so. Her character was synonymous with all things trendy and was always ahead of the curve.
Rachel is a worthwhile style inspiration, to be sure. But if you need a fashion hero with a more classic aesthetic (read: one that won’t feel dated after the next big TikTok trend hits), consider looking to her IRL counterpart, instead.
Jennifer Aniston’s style is a masterclass in timelessness — minimalism that still feels interesting. One of the best examples of this was displayed on March 9, 2003, when Aniston attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a sleek LBD that transcends the decades.
Jennifer’s Timeless Gown
While awards shows are typically awash with over-the-top looks — particularly from nominees — Aniston went the opposite, more low-key route.
Nominated for Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Aniston was the personification of understated elegance. Instead of going the flashy route, she chose a sleek black gown by Giorgio Armani.
With a simple, fitted silhouette the number was evocative of the era’s minimalist leanings. What kept it from looking drab, however, were the massive keyhole cut-outs that dipped almost to Anniston’s belly button.
The two hole-design in front was also present at the back of the dress, with similar tie accents.
Like her dress, her beauty look was also wonderfully simple: a touch of mascara, skinny ’90s brows, and just a dab of peach lipstick. Her hair? Also effortlessly sleek.
Also Important: This Cute Friends Moment
She wasn’t the only Friends star in attendance that night — after all, the cast was nominated for Ensemble in a Comedy Series. On the red carpet, Aniston posed with her costars, including Courteney Cox, whose ruffled ivory look was Aniston’s polar opposite.
Lisa Kudrow was also in attendance, wearing an eggplant-colored gown that was decidedly un-Phoebe.
The icons of a generation.