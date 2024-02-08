By 2003, Friends was nine seasons in, meaning Rachel Green had been a full-blown fashion icon for almost a decade. And rightfully so. Her character was synonymous with all things trendy and was always ahead of the curve.

Rachel is a worthwhile style inspiration, to be sure. But if you need a fashion hero with a more classic aesthetic (read: one that won’t feel dated after the next big TikTok trend hits), consider looking to her IRL counterpart, instead.

Jennifer Aniston’s style is a masterclass in timelessness — minimalism that still feels interesting. One of the best examples of this was displayed on March 9, 2003, when Aniston attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a sleek LBD that transcends the decades.

Jennifer’s Timeless Gown

While awards shows are typically awash with over-the-top looks — particularly from nominees — Aniston went the opposite, more low-key route.

Nominated for Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Aniston was the personification of understated elegance. Instead of going the flashy route, she chose a sleek black gown by Giorgio Armani.

With a simple, fitted silhouette the number was evocative of the era’s minimalist leanings. What kept it from looking drab, however, were the massive keyhole cut-outs that dipped almost to Anniston’s belly button.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images

The two hole-design in front was also present at the back of the dress, with similar tie accents.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Like her dress, her beauty look was also wonderfully simple: a touch of mascara, skinny ’90s brows, and just a dab of peach lipstick. Her hair? Also effortlessly sleek.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Also Important: This Cute Friends Moment

She wasn’t the only Friends star in attendance that night — after all, the cast was nominated for Ensemble in a Comedy Series. On the red carpet, Aniston posed with her costars, including Courteney Cox, whose ruffled ivory look was Aniston’s polar opposite.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow was also in attendance, wearing an eggplant-colored gown that was decidedly un-Phoebe.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

The icons of a generation.