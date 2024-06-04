Jennifer Lawrence Embodied "Quiet Luxury" In An $857 Trench Coat

Jennifer Lawrence has come to be known for her chic and elevated sense of style to fashion enthusiasts and fans alike. You can always expect something good from the Dior brand ambassador — even if it’s just leggings and sneakers, she managed to pick the best leggings and the best sneakers. So naturally when I saw a picture of her out-and-about in NYC last week dressed in a sand-beige belted trench coat, I had to investigate a little further.

Jennifer’s Scandi-Cool Trench

The No Hard Feelings actress was dressed in the signature linen-blend midi coat from the coveted contemporary brand Totême. The silhouette, which featured an intentionally oversized fit with a shawl-style lapel, was paired with black leggings, a pair of (mostly sold out) React Infinity Run 3 black and white Nike sneakers, and $160 rectangular sunglasses with gold detailing by Luv Lou. A flawless example of high-low dressing, if you ask me.

Beyond the straightforwardness of the leggings and sneakers look is a much more interesting concept at hand: the ability of a very good trench coat to seamlessly pull together any, otherwise, mundane look. And it doesn’t even have to be complicated or expensive. You just have to find a silhouette that works for you. In Lawrence’s case, her jacket had small details like oversized sleeves, a waist-cinching belt, and an interesting collar that set it apart.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

J.Law’s ‘Quiet Luxury’ Peak

Lawrence’s affinity for high-end trench coats has been brewing for awhile now. Last summer around this time she was seen filming a Longines campaign while wearing an incredibly sophisticated outfit by The Row. Her cadel trench coat retailed for almost $4,000.

The look was the pinnacle of what people are going for when they take on the “quiet luxury” trend: something that looks elevated and expensive but not in a flashy or showy kind of way. It’s more of an understated if you know you know type of thing.

If the Silver Lining Playbook actress and her stylist Jamie Mizrahi keep this up, J.Law could be well on her way to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy levels of icondom.

Gotham/Getty Images

Shop Jennifer’s Trench Coat

Want to shop Lawrence’s latest look? Below are her must-have pieces for the season.