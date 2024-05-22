As a reigning red carpet queen, Jennifer Lopez never fails to deliver a doubletake-worthy look. But yesterday, she may have enough outdone herself with her latest public appearance. While promoting her newest Netflix action flick, Atlas in Mexico City, the singer was photographed in a bridal-white tiered dress featuring an abundance of romantic ruffles. But here’s the clincher: The piece looked incredibly similar to the wedding dress she wore to marry Ben Affleck.

The OG design, created for the couple’s 2022 nuptials, was a custom Ralph Lauren Collection piece (photo here) featuring more than 500 meters of fabric. The material was cut into ruffles which were then attached by hand to create a voluminous skirt. Compared to Lopez’s latest look, the only clear difference seems to be the top: a turtleneck and cap sleeves versus a plunging necklace and covered arms.

Seeing there is currently widespread speculation about the state of Lopez and Affleck’s marriage, the “Cant Get Enough” singer’s wardrobe is quite interesting. Is she trying to quietly signal something? Yes or no, she sure looks good in the process.

Jennifer’s Romantic Look

Lopez’s billowing long-sleeve gown was a look straight from Chloé’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway collection. It was made from organic silk mousseline, featured capped sleeves, had a dramatic floor-sweeping train, and sat loosely on her frame. And in true J.Lo fashion, she left the collar open to create a deep, plunging neckline.

Medios y Media/Getty Images

Her accessories were just as eye-catching. She wore a pair of diamond drop earrings by Anabela Chan, sky-high peep-toe platforms, and an array of diamond rings.

The Star’s Soft Glam

To match the ethereal nature of her gown, Lopez’s beauty look just as dreamy. She exuded a peachy glow with heavily blushed cheeks, bronzy eyelids, and a rosy pink lip gloss. Her hair was pinned up in a tousled updo that looked perfectly undone, like she just accidentally looked that good (even if it actually took her stylist hours).

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We may never know if Lopez was throwing us a hint about the state of her marriage, but one thing is clear: she knows how to give us a memorable look.