Last night, Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet in Los Angeles at the premiere of her new Netflix film Atlas. The actress not only nailed her look in a gorgeous black and white two-piece ensemble, but she also subtly addressed rumors about her and husband Ben Affleck’s relationship status.

After attending the Met Gala earlier this month — where she looked ridiculously good I might add — fans have been speculating as to why J.Lo was there without her husband of almost two years. The pair hasn’t been photographed together in some time, which has felt like déjà vu for the Internet, considering their split 20 years ago. Even though Lopez attended her movie premiere solo, her look featured a subtle nod to her man.

Jennifer’s Minimalist Mermaid Set

Lopez wore a black and white two-piece skirt set by Canada-based womenswear label Greta Constantine. She worked with celebrity styling duo, Rob + Mariel to choose a look from the brand’s Spring 2024 collection. The minimalist, but elegant look featured a floor-length skirt with a mermaid-inspired fit and a white strapless top.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lopez completed her look with a black satin oval clutch from Italian accessory brand Rodo.

Her Luxurious (& Subtle) Details

Lopez wore a beautiful necklace by jewelry brand Manish Malhotra. The stunning piece featured massive mint green emeralds and a heavy helping of diamonds. She paired it with matching earrings and a ring.

Her most talked-about accessory of the night however, was Lopez’s platinum engagement ring from Ben Affleck — the most understated detail of them all.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On the beauty side of things, she wore her hair in a sophisticated updo and went for a smoldering eye makeup look. All in all, the look was minimalist perfection.