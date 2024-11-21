Jennifer Lopez is undeniably *that* girl, perfectly executing bodycon red carpet moments every single time. But, as she’s demonstrated when stepping out for an errands run, the multi-hyphenate is also an underrated street style icon. For more casual outings, Lopez sheds the glam and cutouts for a cozy look that’s much more “Jenny From the Block,” complete with a go-to Y2K footwear staple.

Over the past year, the “On the Floor” singer has continually turned to the classic 2000s-era combination of baggy jeans and UGGs for her off-duty excursions — and her effortlessly chic yet comfortable outfits are a testament to the pieces’ staying power over the years.

This time around, the noughties trendsetter has been leaning into a more quiet luxury-coded aesthetic, like the cream cable-knit sweater she paired with artsy oversized denim and a pair of trendy platform slippers on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

J.Lo’s Coastal Grandma UGGs Moment

Lopez looked like she’d stepped out of a Nancy Meyers movie as she grabbed a coffee. The Marry Me actor was the picture of New England chic, despite being in Los Angeles, wearing a plush cream fisherman’s sweater and a pair of medium wash barrel jeans with a patchwork design.

She leaned into the slipper-as-outerwear trend with classic caramel suede UGGs platforms.

Team Savior/Backgrid

The beauty maven epitomized rich mom energy with her accessories, clutching a rare $80,000 cream crocodile Birkin bag in one hand and a coffee in the other.

Geometric gradient sunglasses and a low ponytail with face-framing caramel pieces completed her look.

Her Brand New Platform UGG Boots

Lopez loves a classic UGG style, but on Oct. 30, she stepped out in the brand’s hottest new design and slayed it. Her Classic Ultra Mini New Heights ($170) were the main character of her outfit, thanks to the elevated rocker-style heels that peeped out from under her wide-legged denim from Acne Studios ($800) that are actually made to look dirty.

Backgrid

The slouchy pants, which featured a distressed design and faded color effect on the front, were dressed up with another cream sweater: a cozy knit turtleneck with a funnel neck and a relaxed shape.

Shaggy curtain bangs, oversized rectangular sunglasses, and a brown woven hobo tote bag added a little J.Lo glam to the outfit.

Lopez’s Cool-Girl Crop Top & Platform UGGs Combo

Lopez loves a good ab-baring piece, and the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer memorably welcomed spring with one of the year’s hottest hues. Back on April 14, the star was all smiles as she flaunted her toned midriff in a rib-skimming forest green cropped sweater paired with a monochromatic tiny quilted Lady Dior purse in the same colorway.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The slouchy fit of her oversized low-rise jeans gave it almost a workman feel, but Lopez took the outfit into it girl territory with movie star rimless sunglasses, a bombshell blowout, and a pair of platform UGGs boots.

Her The Holiday-Inspired Look

That same day, the Unstoppable star looked like she’d raided Cameron Diaz’s wardrobe from The Holiday as she modeled another baggy pants and UGGs uniform. This time, she chose a rom com-coded form-fitting turtleneck sweater in a neutral cream hue.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She balanced the bodycon proportions of her top by wearing the same barrel-legged silhouetted jeans from earlier, and held her beloved $100,000 Hermès Himalaya Birkin in one hand. Icon behavior.