Jennifer Lopez is mastering the art of the revenge wardrobe. In the midst of her ongoing divorce from Ben Affleck, she rarely steps out looking less than pristine, whether she’s donning gladiator shoes or sheer dresses. And that stands for cold-weather fare as well.

The singer-actor is currently in London promoting her new film, Unstoppable, and is using the press tour to showcase a collection of spicy winter looks. As an example, check out this daring animal-print ensemble.

J.Lo’s Leopard-On-Leopard Look

On Nov. 8, J.Lo shared a photo on Instagram in which she’s posing in front of an “Attack of the 50 Ft. Woman” poster. Wearing a leopard-print peacoat, she recreated the character’s pose. Instead of pants, she paired the coat with matching knee-high leopard boots that have petite black bows at the toes.

Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

On Instagram Stories, J.Lo shared a close-up look at the coat, highlighting its plush velvet material, silver gilded buttons, and leather trim. She seemed to keep warm courtesy of a black turtleneck sweater.

Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo’s London Looks

Earlier in the week, she attended the London red carpet premiere of Unstoppable in a look that incorporated the naked-dressing trend without sacrificing warmth.

The star wore a fuzzy statement coat over a white halter mini-dress. The latter had a turtleneck collar and was made of semi-sheer fabric, which teased her bra. She completed the look with white pointed-toe pumps.

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

The next day, she traded her white statement coat for... another white statement coat. At a photo call, she donned a double-breasted trench coat that was buttoned all the way up, covering her turtleneck LBD.

She added some bold accessories, including Dior’s black patent leather boots with gladiator-style buckles, and the brand’s iconic Lady Dior bag with matte-black hardware. And who can ignore this wide-brimmed hat?

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

No matter where she’s going, you can always count on J.Lo to incorporate an unexpected edge into her fashion.