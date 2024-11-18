Jennifer Lopez Wore 2 Glamorous Plunging Looks In 1 Weekend

Jennifer Lopez never misses a chance to embrace naked fashion trends. Whether she’s walking the red carpet, performing onstage, or even stepping out in winter-y weather, the actor-singer will usually take the chance add some spice to her ensemble. This can come in the form of sheer gowns, glitzy stage looks, cutout dresses, or even all of the above.

Therefore, it should be no surprise that J.Lo donned two plunging looks in one weekend. She wore an ultra-glamorous gown for an award ceremony, and for another occasion, she managed to make a business ensemble look a little NSFW.

J.Lo’s Plunging Sheer Gown

On Nov. 15, J.Lo attended the 2024 Oscars’ Governors Awards in a movie star-worthy gown that she could’ve pulled off at the Academy Awards itself. She wore a floor-length, see-through gown from Zuhair Murad’s Fall/Winter 2024 Couture collection, made entirely of dazzling, intricate beading stitched onto sheer fabric.

The collar featured multiple flowers made of gems, with strips of black and silver beading revealing a plunging neckline that led to more floral embroidery at her waist. Her dress was flanked by a long black cape-like train, adding a dramatic effect to her look.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Given the extravagance of her look, J.Lo kept her accessories to a minimum, donning just a black box clutch from Tyler Ellis, two leaf-shaped rings, and what appeared to be silver and black pumps hiding underneath her gown.

J.Lo’s Plunging Blazer

J.Lo also added a spicy touch to the corpcore trend for a separate event over the weekend. As she posted on Instagram before the Governors Awards ceremony, the star wore an oversized tan double-breasted blazer with nothing underneath to create a cleavage-baring plunging neckline.

She paired her jacket with what seemed like a matching miniskirt with semi-sheer ruffles, adding even more spice to her business-minded look.

She completed the ensemble with oversized sunglasses, a Valentino black-and-white logo tote bag, and a matching pair of pointed-toe ballet flats with metallic lining. That’s one way to go from the boardroom to the club without changing clothes.