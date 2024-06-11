Jennifer Lopez is out here proving she’s still (she’s still) Jenny from the block, whether she’s loving on her local bodega’s orange drink or dating the same man from the early aughts.

Over the weekend, she wore a nostalgic look that called to mind the 2002 music video. But rather than reference one of her own outfits in the video, she wore a look reminiscent of her co-star: then-beau and now-husband Ben Affleck.

As expected, she elevated the throwback outfit with a “quiet luxury” twist.

J.Lo’s Take On The White Tank

Lopez is always glam, even on the most casual of strolls. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer could teach a master class in elevating a simple look. Take, for example, the humble white tank.

On June 8, Lopez was spotted in Los Angeles with her daughter, Emme Maribel Muniz. The Hustlers star wore a cropped version of the wardrobe basic, which she paired with baggy pants that hit at the navel. Despite the trousers’ wide-leg silhouette, the pleats kept it looking streamlined. The khaki color adhered to “sophisticated neutrals” — one of the tenets of the “quiet luxury” aesthetic.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She accessorized with sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a watch.

The Thowback Outfit Inspiration

In one memorable scene from the “Jenny From The Block” music video, Affleck grabs Lopez’s bikini-clad bum and gives it a kiss. He wore a white tank, khaki pants, and sunglasses — nearly identical to Lopez’s recent ’fit.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in 2002’s “Jenny From The Block” music video. YouTube/Jennifer Lopez

Shoutout To Her $50 Sneakers

One of the main differences between the two outfits is the footwear. While Affleck was barefoot in the video, Lopez donned chunky white sneakers from K-Swiss.

Lopez’s accessories often net in the thousands of dollars, and she’s known to carry a $100k bag from time to time. Her sneakers, however, are more budget-friendly. This pair typically retails for $75, but is currently on sale for $53. The Atlas star has worn K-Swiss shoes at least twice in the last couple months.