Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to luxury fashion and accessories. She’s always showing up to red carpet events dressed to the nines and tens. Not everyone can rock a naked Schiaparelli dress to the Met Gala, after all. But beyond Lopez’s impeccably styled looks for movie premieres and galas — ones that are certainly fun to look at — I’m almost more interested in her off-duty outfits when she’s just hanging out with her family.

Case in point: The Atlas actress was in full mom mode this weekend when she was spotted at a Los Angeles flea market with her daughter Emme — i.e. what any typical Angelino might do on a Sunday in the city. Lopez wore a 1970s-esque look as she carried a very rare (and expensive) Hermès handbag for the casual occasion... as one does.

It’s so refreshing to see such a big celebrity like Lopez still doing everything things like the rest of us (albeit most flea market goers are probably sans the six figure luxury purse). It might be more than two decades since one of her biggest songs ever was released, but once again J.Lo proved that she’s “still Jenny from the block.”

Jennifer’s Croc-Embossed Bag

A huge fan of Hermès, Lopez has been seen on numerous occasions holding different carryalls from the storied French house. This time she was sporting a shiny black rectangular Birkin 25 in crocodile leather — highly sought after for its distinct look and feel — with palladium gold hardware.

To balance out her pricey accessory, Lopez anchored her look with a laid back houndstooth blazer, bell bottom jeans, and aviator sunglasses. I wonder if she found anything good at the market...

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Clearly this purse is one of her go-tos. Lopez was photographed with the same bag (and a different pair of wide-leg jeans) in late March while on a walk with her husband, Ben Affleck. At this point, girl math would say that her cost-per-wear totally rationalizes the steep price.

Gotham/Getty Images

Denim and A Birkin

J.Lo loves to rock her Hermès bags while looking casual chic. She was seen in New York City back in April wearing her classic outfit formula: a (very baggy) pair of jeans, a casual crew-neck sweater and platform shoes. The most obvious part of the look, though, was her large black Hermès Birkin bag.

Gotham/Getty Images

Hey, when you know what works why not stick to it?