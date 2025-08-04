Jennifer Lopez is back in her element. The actor and singer is currently embarking on her Up All Night Tour, which is taking her to scenic locales across Europe and Asia. And when she’s not giving her all onstage in bedazzled bodysuits and extravagant gowns, she’s taking advantage of her new surroundings for some downtime.

On Aug. 1, J.Lo shared Instagram photos from her relaxing vacation in Egypt, where she wore a slew of spicy yet luxurious resort looks. “Felt cute in Egypt,” she wrote, which accurately described all of her trip attire.

J.Lo’s Sheer Dress

On one of her vacation days, J.Lo lounged in a private cabana and used the idyllic setting for a mini photoshoot. She covered her swimwear in a completely sheer minidress with a fringed hem and cuffs.

The dress features cutouts on her sleeves and strategically placed triangle patches that resemble a bikini, adding a bit of spice to her look.

Of course, J.Lo didn’t forget accessories. She paired her dress with oversized aviator sunglasses and a straw sunhat with intricate floral detailing. She completed her look with the Internet’s divisive summer shoe, a pair of flip-flops in a metallic silver hue.

J.Lo’s Luxe Bikini

Lounging on a hammock during her day off, J.Lo pulled out her best summer uniform. She donned a luxe black bikini, featuring a classic triangle top and matching bottoms with string ties at her hips. In true vacation fashion, she went barefoot and accessory-free, and focused on just soaking up some rays.

J.Lo’s Plunging Gown

While getting ready for what looked to be a night out, J.Lo took a moment to take a mirror selfie of her look. She wore a long-sleeved gray gown, featuring visible shoulder pads and a plunging neckline. The fitted bodice flowed down to a slightly sheer floor-length skirt, which was pleated to perfection.

She paired her dress with an optimal amount of bling, including a gold chain necklace with several rhinestones and a white gem pendant, plus matching bobble earrings and a jaw-dropping diamond ring. She completed her look with a silky gray headscarf, honoring Egypt’s traditions without sacrificing her sense of style.