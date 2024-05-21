Jennifer Lopez Shares Ben Affleck Engagement Ring Story

Jennifer Lopez is looking back on her first engagement to Ben Affleck. During a recent Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance, Lopez discussed her first-ever meeting with Barbra Streisand 20 years ago, during which the “Memory” hitmaker drew attention to her diamond ring.

“She was asking to look at my engagement ring at the time, that Ben had given me years ago,” Lopez recalled, adding that when Streisand quipped “That’s a big diamond,” she responded, “Yes it is.”

Later in the interview, the singer also discussed her forthcoming This Is Me... Live tour and joked that her two children (16-year-old twins Max and Emme, who she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony) find it “awkward” watching her “do sexy things on stage.”

“You don’t do sexy things at home?” Kimmel asked, to which Lopez replied, “I do do sexy things at home sometimes but they don’t know about that.”

Lopez’s comments follow recent reports that claim she and Affleck are experiencing marital woes. As People reported, the couple were photographed together for the first time in 47 days on May 19, both wearing their wedding rings.

After meeting on the set of Gigli, Affleck and Lopez began dating in 2002. The couple planned to get married in 2003, but later canceled the ceremony and broke up in early 2004.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Speaking to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe in February, Lopez reflected on their canceled wedding, revealing that the postponement “cast doubt” over their relationship.

“I knew in my heart that I wanted to be with him for the rest of my life, I knew that. But it didn't feel like we were going to make it,” she said. “And so, it scared me.” The singer also said their age was a significant factor in their decision to breakup, admitting that they weren’t “mature enough” at the time.

Engagement Ring No. 2

The couple rekindled their relationship 17 years after their split, and eventually tied the knot in the summer of 2022.

Their nuptials followed Affleck’s second proposal in April of that year, during which he reportedly presented Lopez with a bright green diamond ring. While the price of the engagement ring can only be estimated, a similar looking ring sold at Sotheby’s in 2009 for $3.1 million.