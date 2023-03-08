Jennifer Lopez looks good in anything – that’s just a fact. She’s got decades of red carpet and paparazzi photos as proof. But on Monday, the actor teased a partnership with lingerie brand Intimissimi and I truly don’t think she’s ever looked better.

A series of steamy pics on main showed Lopez posing in a bougainvillea pink bra and and matching undies, paired with an equally-vivid magenta kimono. As for her glam — she went classic J.Lo — strong, smokey eye makeup, with a bronzed glow and a natural lip, paired with voluminous, tousled hair.

“I can’t wait for you to see what I have in store with @intimissimiofficial,” she wrote of her latest campaign and modeling gig. It’s a partnership steeped in romance. The intimates label first piqued Lopez’s interest last year while she was on her highly-photographed Italian honeymoon with hubby Ben Affleck.

“When I discovered Intimissimi, I was immediately drawn to their precious silks, romantic lace, beautiful cuts, flattering fits, and intricate designs,” Lopez said in a press release. “I love Italy — the people, the fashion, the culture, the food, and the storied history,” she continued. “I’m proud to be an Intimissimi woman and honored that they view me as someone who emulates their own qualities of confident, lively, and strong.”

Since Lopez discovered the Italian label, she’s stripped down to her Intimissimi undies several times on Instagram, sharing pics of her lounging at home and even giving fans a sneak peek of her Valentine’s Day lingerie look.

In the campaign photos (shot by Chris Colls) Lopez’s smoldering gaze accompanied sultry, lace-accented ‘fits — in vivid cobalt blue, fiery orange, and pink. One ensemble included an ivory silk pajama set that looks both decadent and comfy.

Courtesy of Chris Colls/Intimissimi

Courtesy of Chris Colls/Intimissimi

Courtesy of Chris Colls/Intimissimi

It’s about time that Lopez became a lingerie model. Honestly, I’m surprised it took this long.