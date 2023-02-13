For Valentine’s Day last year, Ben Affleck gifted a sort of modern-day mixtape to Jennifer Lopez. He created a video of clips from their 20-year romance using an original song of hers from the film Marry Me, called “On My Way.” Jennifer Lopez gushed about the present to fans, saying, “Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, it’s unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever.” This year, Valentine’s Day is sure to be even more special to the couple, as it’s their first time celebrating the holiday as Mr. and Mrs. Ben Affleck.

On Saturday, Lopez shared her anticipation on Instagram — in a two-piece lingerie set. The Hustlers star posted a spicy video of herself on Instagram, posing in an electric blue, lace balconette bra-and-undies set that showed off her body. She wore a white robe over the set and added even more glamour with big tousled curls and a smokey eye.

Lopez posted the video with a heart filter and the caption “Amore 💙💙 #ValentinesDay is only 4 days away.” The singer-actor even used a geotag to further her message: It reads “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

She tagged the intimates brand Intimissimi in the Instagram post. It’s not the first time J.Lo has worn the undergarments brand. In November, she shared photos of her lounging on her couch wearing a black lace set from the label and her “Mrs.” diamond necklace. A month before, she was in a more bridal Intimissimi ensemble, a white lace bodysuit and robe.

I, for one, cannot wait to see how the couple celebrates the most romantic day of the year. Long live Bennifer 2.0.