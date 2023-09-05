For all the decades Jennifer Lopez has been rocking spicy trends (read: sheer, cut-outs, and freed nipples), she surprisingly only became a lingerie model for the first time in March. Since she embraced the new role as Intimissimi’s ambassador, however, she’s been slaying every campaign she’s fronted since.

On Monday, the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer shared her latest ads for Intimissimi and captioned the post, “When it feels right...nothing else matters.” As expected of anything Lopez wears, the pics of her lounging around the house in nothing but underwear were ever-so-steamy. She rocked the brand’s black balconette bra, which featured a plunging V-shape neckline lined with white lace.

Pairing it with matching undies, Lopez slipped into black panties also punctuated by luxurious lacy trimmings. More revealing than the coordinating bra, her low-rise bottoms were made from sheer mesh fabric. While the front was lined fully, the back panel was not — supplying an utterly see-through, cheeky look. (Both the bra and panties are still available and go for $79 and $18, respectively.)

Adding an effortlessly casual, just-got-out-of-bed vibe to the look, Lopez threw on a long-sleeve pajama button-up over top. She expertly styled the posh item, leaving it completely unbuttoned. The undone aesthetic perfectly juxtaposed her glam makeup and voluminous ‘do.

Shop Lopez’s full ensemble, below.