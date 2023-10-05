Kim Kardashian is a certified lingerie connoisseur. After all, she founded SKIMS, a four-billion-dollar undies empire with legions of loyal fans. When she’s not wearing her own line, she’s rocking the most coveted undergarments on the market. Case in point: her crystal-encrusted Gucci bra.

Kim’s Crystal-Covered Micro Bra

On Monday, the reality star posted a collection of pics that were equal parts revealing and high-key glamorous. In the dimly-lit shots, Kardashian lounged on a couch in nothing but an itty-bitty bra from Gucci.

Crafted from silver chains, the teeny triangular breast covers were so small, they were essentially nipple covers. The bra’s most dazzling feature, however, was the label’s famed interlocking Gs, which were completely encrusted with sparkling crystals.

While others may be more inclined to wear such a glitzy piece for a night out or red carpet moment, Kardashian zagged and simply wore it with PJs. Hair slicked back in a high ponytail, she paired it with silken, khaki-colored pajamas blanketed in the Gucci monogram.

The body jewelry-lingerie hybrid debuted in Gucci’s Fall 2023 collection and retails for $4,200. Unfortunately, it’s currently sold out online. Kardashian’s pajama shirt and pants, however, are still shoppable for $2,100 and $1,650, respectively.

She Loves A Gucci Undergarment

This isn’t the first time the SKKN BY KIM founder made headlines in Gucci undies. In fact, back in 2018, Kardashian dug into the Italian brand’s archives and cheekily posed in a vintage G-string thong from 1997.

She let the underwear peek out of her lemon yellow skirt, fully channeling the Y2K-era whale tail. While it didn’t shimmer like the bra, the thong bore a metallic double G emblem.

Kim’s Got A Collection Of Crystal Bras

While the Gucci sparkler is one of her skimpiest bra looks yet, it’s by no means her first. In fact, Kardashian has a well-known affinity for blinged-out lingerie.

Last November, the reality star celebrated her birthday in Vegas wearing a silver bra as a shirt. A couple months later, in February, the SKIMS mogul fronted Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring 2023 campaign wearing a similar silver rhinestone bra.

Just last month, Kardashian fully leaned into the glitzy underwear look to watch Beyoncè perform at the California leg of her Renaissance World Tour. Her bandeau-style bra top came completely bejeweled. It included straps around the waist and neck, similar to that of an encrusted body chain.