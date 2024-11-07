Several fashion icons made it a fun habit (nay, tradition) to employ method dressing on the red carpet, especially on their promo tours. From Zendaya to Blake Lively, lifting imagery and themes from their projects has become the through-line for their press circuit wardrobes. Well, count Jennifer Lopez among them.

Her latest film, Unstoppable, is a biopic about wrestling champ Anthony Robles. (In it, Lopez plays his mom, Judy.) Now that press for the film has started, Lopez personified the ethos of the film by dressing like a fashion phenom. Thus far, she’s been churning out head-to-toe designer numbers in Gucci, Magda Butrym, and more. Her latest? Dior. Unstoppable indeed.

J.Lo’s Trench Coat Number

On Thursday, Nov.7, Lopez went for a classic quiet luxury look while promoting her film in London. She wore a white trench coat while a contrasting black dress — a turtleneck, no less — chicly peered out of her outerwear. The coat is a favored old money go-to and she rocked hers so elegantly.

She paired the look with even more luxe icons including a Lady Dior bag, beloved by Rihanna and Kelly Rutherford. Lopez choice was a matte black-on-black mini, which will set you back $5,500. She paired it with a wide-brimmed hat à la Audrey Hepburn, also from Dior.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

A Moment For The Boots

The most statement-making part of her look was definitely her shoes. The fronts made them appear to be your typical patent leather boots, sure. But the back? Gladiator-style buckles lined the back like a ladder, topped off with a sculptural gold heel. The D-Idole Heeled Boots, from Dior’s Autumn-Winter 2024-2025 collection, are currently available to purchase for $2,528.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Her New Go-Tos

The hybrid shoe is easily becoming a J.Lo favorite. She wore the exact same pair days prior on Sunday, Nov. 3. Much like her recent stealth wealth sensibilities, she paired them with tweed co-ords.

Jennifer Lopez on Instagram. Instagram/@jlo

Perhaps the choice in footwear is a nod to her film. Gladiators in ancient times often fought in arenas filled with spectators — it was an entertaining “sport” to watch. One could argue that it was similar in some ways to modern-day wrestling.

Much like Lopez (and her movie), these shoes are unstoppable.