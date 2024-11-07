Jennifer Lopez knows how to bring the heat, even when it’s cold outside. The singer has always been known to incorporate naked fashion into her wardrobe, whether going pantsless or pairing a tiny skirt with a corporate-core work jacket. As she gears up for the press tour of her upcoming film Unstoppable, she’s not letting the winter weather prevent sexy dressing.

On Nov. 5, J.Lo attended a special screening of Unstoppable at London’s Leicester Square, where she started showing off her cold weather wardrobe and proved that the British chill couldn’t stop her from putting together a fiery hot look.

J.Lo’s Wintery White Dress

On the red carpet, J.Lo donned a white halter cashmere dress designed by Magna Butrym, which retails for a cool $1,220. Despite its thick turtleneck collar, the gown featured a shimmering sheer fabric that teased her black bra underneath.

She bundled up by draping a matching white fuzzy coat with a brown flower brooch over her shoulders, which she took off for some pictures to let the wintery dress shine.

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

She completed her look with a pair of matching white pointed-toe pumps and a pearl-colored box clutch. In a move not typical for Lopez, she forwent the bling altogether, not donning a single piece of (visible) jewelry and letting the clothes have their moment.

J.Lo’s New York Leather Look

Just days before crossing the pond, Lopez attended a special New York screening of Unstoppable in another look that combined winter sensibilities with some naked flair.

J.Lo sported a $4,300 tan wool cardigan from Gucci, which she buttoned all the way up to a collar embellished with silver gems, showing off her brown turtleneck shapewear underneath. She paired the top with matching itty bitty micro-shorts, which go for a more modest $610.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

To add some extra warmth, the star complemented her look with knee-high brown patent leather boots from Saint Laurent — which retail for $1,950 — and matching gloves. She kept her accessories minimal once again, only carrying Charles & Keith’s $159 Gabine Leather Saddle Bag and oversized shades in a matching brown shade.

If these first two appearances are any indication, J.Lo’s winter style will be... Unstoppable.