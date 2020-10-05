Jennifer Lopez's Waist-Length Extensions May Be Her Longest Hair Ever

Another day, another Jennifer Lopez hair change — and this time, it may be the singer and actor's longest look yet. In an Instagram photo posted to her account, Lopez is seen with waist-length, honey blonde hair.

In the photo, Lopez's hair is tousled into loose beach waves, and her face-framing curtain bangs are styled away from her face. Although the Super Bowl performer captioned the image, "Back to basics" the hair, in all its waist-length glory, is anything but.

Lopez's longtime stylist, Chris Appleton, is responsible for the added length — almost definitely the result of extensions, and possibly for a socially distanced photo shoot or music video — and posted the same image of the star to his Instagram account, captioning the photo, "New hair vibes today" with a shooting star.

The new look is potentially the second hair major change for J.Lo in recent weeks. In late September, Appleton posted an undated photo of the star with a curly, shoulder-grazing bob, a look predicted to be one of fall's biggest trends. That look, combined with Lopez's new, long hair, proves she can rock any style she damn well pleases.