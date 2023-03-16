Jennifer Lopez is on a roll style-wise. The sheer dress she wore to her Shotgun Wedding premiere was a big hit with the fashion set, as was her pantsless Grammys look, and, just last week, she made her steamy debut as a lingerie model.

Lopez isn’t letting fans catch their breath, however — she’s already back with a sizzling new campaign that has my jaw on the floor. On Thursday, Lopez dropped a dazzling footwear capsule collection under her eponymous footwear brand, J.Lo Jennifer Lopez, in collaboration with Revolve.

This capsule collection — the first drop of three — supplies a playful mix of textures, with pairs fit for a glitzy romp around town. Including a pair of strappy metallic gold wedges (a cheugy trend that’s making a comeback), crystal-embellished knee-high boots, feathery mules, and animal print pumps, among others, Revolve aptly described the line as “fierce.”

Revolve’s chief brand officer Raissa Gerona explained the reason behind picking the fashion powerhouse in a statement: “Jennifer Lopez is a pop culture icon and an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, so there was no question of doing an exclusive collaboration with her line, JLO Jennifer Lopez,” she said.

Photo courtesy of Dennis Leupold/Revolve

Photo courtesy of Dennis Leupold/Revolve

The shoes themselves are good, but the campaign is stunning. Starring J.Lo herself, they show the star in various sultry, all-black ensembles packed with sparkle (naturally).

In one shot in particular, Lopez wore one of her favorite sultry trends: the buzzy no-pants look. The Hustlers actor posed in a long-sleeve bodysuit styled under a glittery mesh dress and merchandised the see-through ‘fit with a feather-trimmed pair from her 16-piece release.

Photo courtesy of Dennis Leupold/Revolve

Ranging from $145 to $275, fans and footwear lovers alike can shop the full collection now via the Revolve website. Keep scrolling for my personal faves.