Jennifer Lopez’s latest leggy look didn’t leave much to the imagination.

On Sunday, Nov. 3, the actor and singer stepped out in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood for a screening of her upcoming movie, Unstoppable, which hits theaters on Dec. 6 and also stars Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Don Cheadle and Michael Peña.

While the biographical sports drama was the focus of the event, Lopez’s itty-bitty shorts turned some heads.

JLO’s Gucci Getup

Lopez arrived at the screening wearing a tan Gucci co-ord ensemble consisting of a knit button-up with a dazzling diamond collar, and a pair of tiny matching shorts that left her thighs on full display.

Jennifer Lopez in New York City. Aeon/GC Images

The actor and singer layered the autumnal ‘fit with a brown turtleneck underneath, knee-high boots, sunglasses, and a pair of light tan leather gloves.

JLo’s Jet-Set Look

Lopez wore another glamorous co-ord look on Nov. 3, which she proudly showed off to her 250 million Instagram followers.

In an IG gallery post, the “On the Floor” songstress posed in a black and white tweed button-up jacket by Dior, which she paired with a matching mini skirt while boarding a private jet.

Jennifer Lopez on Instagram. Instagram/@jlo

Lopez also channeled her inner gladiator with a pair of black D-Idole Heeled Boots from Dior, taken right out of the brand’s Autumn-Winter 2024-2025 collection. The calfskin boots are currently available to purchase online and they’ll set you back a cool $2,528.

To accessorize, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” hitmaker clutched onto a petite black matte leather Lady Dior handbag and added a touch of glamour with a glimmering selection of diamond rings on her fingers.