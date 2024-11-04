Celebrity Style
Jennifer Lopez Wore A Tiny Pair Of Micro Shorts For A Movie Screening
They left little to the imagination.
Jennifer Lopez’s latest leggy look didn’t leave much to the imagination.
On Sunday, Nov. 3, the actor and singer stepped out in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood for a screening of her upcoming movie, Unstoppable, which hits theaters on Dec. 6 and also stars Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Don Cheadle and Michael Peña.
While the biographical sports drama was the focus of the event, Lopez’s itty-bitty shorts turned some heads.
JLO’s Gucci Getup
Lopez arrived at the screening wearing a tan Gucci co-ord ensemble consisting of a knit button-up with a dazzling diamond collar, and a pair of tiny matching shorts that left her thighs on full display.
The actor and singer layered the autumnal ‘fit with a brown turtleneck underneath, knee-high boots, sunglasses, and a pair of light tan leather gloves.
JLo’s Jet-Set Look
Lopez wore another glamorous co-ord look on Nov. 3, which she proudly showed off to her 250 million Instagram followers.
In an IG gallery post, the “On the Floor” songstress posed in a black and white tweed button-up jacket by Dior, which she paired with a matching mini skirt while boarding a private jet.
Lopez also channeled her inner gladiator with a pair of black D-Idole Heeled Boots from Dior, taken right out of the brand’s Autumn-Winter 2024-2025 collection. The calfskin boots are currently available to purchase online and they’ll set you back a cool $2,528.
To accessorize, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” hitmaker clutched onto a petite black matte leather Lady Dior handbag and added a touch of glamour with a glimmering selection of diamond rings on her fingers.