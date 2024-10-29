Jennifer Lopez’s superpower is her ability to turn any outing or outfit glamorous. Whether she’s casually biking through the Hamptons or lounging in a $78 racerback tank top, the “Get Real” songstress embodies sophistication. Most recently, she stepped onto a red carpet in a look that proved her glamorous Midas touch.

Lopez has begun her press tour for her latest film, Unstoppable, the biographical sports drama about pro wrestler Anthony Robles. On Saturday, Oct. 26, she attended the AFI Fest in Los Angeles and posed for the photo call.

While the Delola founder typically takes every red carpet opportunity to bust out her most glamorous ’fits, she went a more low-key route over the weekend. Somehow, on J.Lo, “casual” still looked oh-so chic.

J.Lo’s Utilitarian Look

The actor wore a cream button-down (an office staple) in an aqueous chiffon fabric. She tucked the look into an itty-bitty chiffon bubble skirt in a light peach. The poofy bottoms — in both skirt and minidress form — are one of 2024’s most playful trends. Naturally, the fashion-forward Lopez has such a firm grasp of styling the biggest trends she was able to give the whimsical style a utilitarian twist. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer cinched her fun skirt with a deep brown belt, an unexpected combo.

She added yet another functional piece. Lopez topped her ’fit with an oversized zip-up “work jacket” from No.21 that was longer than her micro mini hemline. Like her top, the jacket was crafted in ivory.

River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

She paired the look with vertiginous platform heels in beige and carried a tiny purse (also in cream).

With the mix of hues (crisp ivories paired with rich browns) and the play on fabrics, the outfit could’ve been more apt for a safari trip to Africa or a lazy weekend brunch — definitely not a red carpet. Still, Lopez made the look luxe like only she can.

ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/Getty Images

Her beauty look sealed the glam effect. Lopez’s hair was perfectly blow-dried in loose waves while her makeup was peachy perfection (with a smoky eye).

Lopez is in a league of her own.