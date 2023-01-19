For the premiere of her newest rom-com — an Amazon Prime Video original film titled Shotgun Wedding — Lopez pulled out a red carpet favorite: the naked dress. While her typical silhouette is usually a figure-hugging catsuit or bodycon dress, this time she went for the see-through look in a dramatic, tent-style design.

In usual J.Lo fashion, the star went went full glam for the premiere, wearing a Valentino gown from the Autumn/Winter 2022 haute couture collection by Pierpaolo Piccioli. She finished the crystal-covered ensemble with even more glimmer, in the form of shoulder-dusting, diamond chandelier earrings and a thick chain bracelet.

The long-sleeve, mock turtleneck gown flared out into a billowing silhouette and included a trailing train behind her. The sheer gown was embellished entirely in silver and gold sequins and featured a bright yellow bow tied around the waist, beneath the fabric. Lopez matched to her yellow clutch to the statement ribbon.

The singer/actor is a noted fan of sheer numbers, famously wearing barely-there ensembles for the 2015 Met Gala, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, 2013 Golden Globes, and, of course, her Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020 — just to name a few. Like each and every one of these instances, Lopez absolutely nailed this look.