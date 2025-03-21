Even when she’s in professional mode, Jennifer Lopez will always add her own signature flair to any ensemble.

In honor of the release of her “bestie” and producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas’ debut novel, Climbing In Heels, J.Lo appeared in a promotional video to announce an upcoming signing event. Instead of stealing the spotlight in a sheer ensemble or a show-stopping gown, Lopez kept things (mostly) professional with a blush-colored suit.

But because this is J.Lo we’re talking about, the outfit wouldn’t be complete without a hint of that Jenny From The Block flavor.

J.Lo’s Plunging Suit

On March 20, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer sported a loose-fitting two-piece suit that boasted a muted pink color palette. The blazer featured a double breasted silhouette, which she styled with a single button closure to create a deep, plunging neckline.

As if the jacket wasn’t saucy enough on its own, J.Lo also layered a similarly shaded satin button-down underneath the blazer, doubling the levels of plunge.

As for the rest of her look, the Hustlers star styled her long locks in a straight down ‘do parted down the middle, and donned a subtle nude lip that perfectly matched her ensemble.

In the video, the duo announced they would both be in attendance at Goldsmith-Thomas’ book signing event at the Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles, California on April 29. The event will also feature a Q&A moderated by Pretty Little Liars actor Lucy Hale.

“I’m gonna be in the front row, I’m gonna be there, my kids are gonna be there, we want to see you, special guests will be there to celebrate, so we hope to see you guys there” says Lopez.

“Jennifer’s gonna ask me any question — no holds barred — anything she wants to ask me,” Goldsmith-Thomas teases.

More Plunging Suits

Though J.Lo isn’t exactly synonymous with the corpcore aesthetic, she’s jumped on the trend a few times before. Just last month, the superstar was spotted sporting a plunging brown three-piece suit not unlike the pink number she wore in the March 20 video.

She is a businesswoman, after all.