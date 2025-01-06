Jennifer Lopez is the epitome of glamour. On her off days, she expertly elevates casual ensembles by accessorizing with a bag from her eye-catching collection. (She once shopped at a flea market wearing jeans with a $100K Birkin.) And on her on days? She’s luxe personified. See: her latest red carpet look.

Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios kicked off awards season with a party on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Among the star-studded guest list was Lopez, who oozed with main character energy in her high-octane outfit.

J.Lo’s Old Hollywood Gown

The Unstoppable star arrived at the Hollywood hot spot turning heads in her wake, especially since she recalled a legend from decades past: Marilyn Monroe.

The late great was famously known for her immaculate white dresses, which she accessorized with fur stoles. That was the pairing Lopez chicly donned over the weekend. The “Get Right” singer wore a silky halter dress that evoked sultry nightgowns. The aqueous number featured a daring plunging neckline with a massive rosette affixed on the center.

The dress itself was rather minimalist. Even with the flower detail, it felt sleek and sophisticated in a low-key way. Trust Lopez, however, to turn a simple gown into a high-glam statement. She only needed one piece to achieve that too: a decadent fur coat in cream that looked utterly supple.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Controversial Footwear

Her accessories were also statement-makers, albeit in differing ways. For her bag, she clutched the ultimate quiet luxury symbol: the trademark quilting of Chanel. Her choice was a small flap crafted in an ivory hue for a streamlined look.

Lopez’s choice of footwear was divisive. One of the wildest trends of 2024 was the “naked shoe,” aka toe-baring footwear that encompasses mesh flats to PVC pumps. Though it’s beloved by celebs like Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence, the style has left fashion fans divided and confused.

What’s clear is where Lopez stands on the fashion debate (read: pro). She completed her look with PVC mules so bare, it almost seemed as though she didn’t have shoes on. Almost.

Roger/BACKGRID

Though the outfit was retro, her glam wasn’t. Instead of styling her hair in curls à la Monroe, she kept it sleek with loose waves and an exaggerated side part.

10/10, no notes.