Jennifer Lopez is back in her bling era (but don’t be fooled by the rock that she’s got). Last year, the singer-actor redefined quiet luxury, finding a way to add naked twists to her winter wardrobe, from pairing sheer tops with Birkin bags to wearing luxe leather LBDs with leg slits.

As she prepares to host the 2025 American Music Awards and go on an international summer tour, the star is going back to full glitz and glamour, reintroducing as much bling as possible to her wardrobe. Her latest promo for the AMAs, which take place on May 26, only emphasizes her renewed commitment to everything sparkly.

J.Lo’s Sparkly Dress

In the new poster, J.Lo holds up an American Music Award trophy in a ’fit that matches its prestige. She wears a shimmering gown made entirely of metallic silver fringe, with off-shoulder straps that lead to a narrow hood. The gown featured two large leg slits for maximum hip exposure, with oodles of fringe trailing behind her.

Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

She completed her look with silver ankle-strap platform heels and skipped out on jewelry, because even the biggest diamond ring couldn’t outshine this dress.

J.Lo’s AMAs Look

In true J.Lo fashion, she’s going all out when it comes to her AMAs fashion — and the show isn’t even for another month. For her hosting announcement, she brought the heat in a red leather ensemble, featuring a zip-up blouse with a structured bodice and fringe along the sleeves and hem. She added her usual spicy twist by unzipping her collar to create a plunging neckline.

She paired the top with a matching high-low skirt and contrasted her look with skin-colored peep-toe pumps, adding an unexpectedly demure touch to her red-hot ensemble.

Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo also teased another look in a separate ad, wearing what looks to be a tan long-sleeved minidress with a turtleneck collar and sequins all over.

Instagram/ AMAs

When J.Lo walks in the room, she can still make the whole place shimmer.