Jennifer Lopez is keeping her sheer streak alive. As she promotes her new movie Unstoppable, the actor’s spicy ensembles have also been unstoppable on the press trail, with J.Lo embracing the naked dressing trend even while keeping warm in winter staples.

Whether wearing a beaded sheer gown on the red carpet, a plunging blazer for a meeting, or tiny knit shorts to a screening, J.Lo usually adds a little spice to whatever she wears, no matter the occasion. On Dec. 1, she continued elevating the naked trend while going to dinner in Beverly Hills.

J.Lo’s See-Through Top

The star stepped out for a late-night dinner in a look practically made for an after-party. She donned a sheer long-sleeved top made of a glittering silver mesh fabric, which showed off her midriff and skin-colored bra underneath.

Backgrid

She tucked her top into a high-waisted brown leather skirt, which was cinched with a matching thin belt. She completed her look with a pair of brown leather knee-high boots and added another high-end touch by carrying a rare Hermès Birkin bag, currently priced at $56,000, in a complementary brown crocodile pattern.

Backgrid

J.Lo’s Quiet Luxury Look

The day prior, J.Lo stepped out to go shopping in Beverly Hills, wearing a decidedly less spicy look that embodied the quiet luxury aesthetic.

The star wore a simple white button-up blouse with the top buttons left undone. She tucked it into a pair of high-waisted, wide-legged jeans, which featured a washed finish, raw hems, and a matching belt loosely wrapped around her waist.

Backgrid

The only spicy trend that J.Lo embraced that day was the naked shoe trend, sporting a pair of peep-toe sandals with a transparent shell. She completed her look with yet another Birkin bag, this time with a sleek grayish-brown leather finish and gold hardware.

If J.Lo proves anything, it’s that spicy outfits can become work-ready if you’re carrying a Birkin, too.