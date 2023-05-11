When it comes to style, Jennifer Lopez is “mother” — and has been for decades. And while her new Netflix film The Mother may *technnically* be about adeadly assassin protecting her daughter from bad guys, Lopez is fully embodying the “mother” moniker. At least, sartorially.

On Wednesday, Lopez hit the red carpet for her film’s Los Angeles premiere and went for a low-key glam look. In a beige three-piece set, Lopez donned a floor-grazing pencil skirt and wore a matching bra as a shirt — a look totally on brand for the saucy ensemble devotee. She topped off the monochromatic look with a floor-length double-breasted coat.

Through clean lines, quality tailoring, and soft neutrals, Lopez channeled the buzzy “quiet luxury” trend in her custom set by Brunello Cucinelli, a big proponent of the “old money aesthic.” The look has been popularized in recent weeks by the likes of Succession and Sofia Richie.

Don’t worry, though. Despite her understated ‘fit, Lopez wouldn’t leave fans in a glam-less lurch. Her three-piece set was embellished with sequins lined diagonally (giving the illusion of stripes) so she definitely still dazzled — literally — with every move.

Styled by Rob Zangardi, the Hustlers star merchandised her look with a Tyler Ellis clutch and sculptural diamond hoop earrings by Fernando Jorge Jewelry. She styled her hair in a sleek half pony and stuck to her signature beauty look, going for a bronzed glow and glossed lips.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Also on her arm was hubby Ben Affleck, who attended the premiere by her side in full support. Adorable.