If Jennifer Lopez’s IMDb is any indicator, the star only does films that involve at least one wedding dress scene. Almost all of her most famous projects involve some bridal aspect, including: Marry Me, Shotgun Wedding, The Wedding Planner, and Monster-in-Law. It’s become such a J.Lo tradition, the singer recently tapped the look for her own music video.

On Jan. 10, Lopez released a mini movie for her new single “Can’t Get Enough” equipped with not one, but two bridal looks.

J.Lo’s Cut-Out Dress

Though Lopez’s on-screen selections tend to air on the more traditional side, her video wardrobe was nothing short of racy. She’s seen walking down the aisle (to a man who isn’t Ben Affleck, BTW) in a long-sleeve bustier gown with a glamorous mermaid silhouette.

The most eye-catching details of her dress, however, came in the form of two massive cut-outs — both, fittingly, in the shape of hearts. One was inverted to proudly display her navel, while the other sat dangerously on her upper thighs.

The saucy masterpiece comes from Ukrainian designer Frolov. A Beyoncé favorite, the brand is known for their strategically-placed cut-outs and barely-visible mesh — as evidenced clearly by Lopez’s gown.

Note: Her Coquettecore Wedding Veil

When it came to accessorizing her fictional wedding ensemble, Lopez wore the sparkliest, two-stone diamond earrings. It was her short veil, however, that deserves your attention.

The ivory tulle was accented by a matching bow, perched on the back of J.Lo’s head. Due to the rise of TikTok’s coquette aesthetic, the look has already been dubbed one of the biggest nuptial trends of the year.

Her Reception Bubble Dress

Like many modern brides, Lopez’s changed into a second gown for the reception scene. This time, she went short and voluminous in a strapless mini that featured an asymmetrical bubble skirt and red rosettes that mimicked her bouquet.

Brides, take note.