Our equivalent of the royal wedding secretly happened this past weekend. On Sunday, July 17, Jennifer Lopez shared with fans in her newsletter that she and actor Ben Affleck have officially wed in a small ceremony in Las Vegas.

Lopez shared photos of her look that night when writing to her fans and can be seen wearing an off-the-shoulder long-sleeve lace gown with classic old Hollywood glam makeup and hair. Her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton also took to Instagram to post some BTS glam of the big night. Lopez is seen wearing glowy highlighter along her high cheekbones with a neutral lip. She also wore a classic smokey eye and long lashes. For her hair, Appleton styled it in a ’60s-inspired, half-up bouffant, with her long hair cascading down past her shoulders in sleek, shiny waves. Appleton has styled Lopez’s hair for some of her biggest moments, but as he wrote in the caption, this was the most special.

The couple’s journey has enthralled the public since they reunited in the spring of 2021, almost 20 years since their first engagement. Lopez announced her re-engagement to Affleck earlier this year in her “On the JLo” fan newsletter. Subscribers were sent a video of her crying the happiest of tears while admiring the gorgeous ring and whispering that it was “perfect.”

Dubbed Bennifer 2.0, everyone has been anxiously waiting — and rooting — for the duo to officially tie the knot. Their love proves that sometimes second chances can work out if you’re patient enough.

"We did it," the bride wrote in the newsletter. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

This was well worth the wait. Congrats to the happy couple.