Advent calendar season is almost upon us. Yes it may only be October, but this year we need all the festive joy we can get sooner rather than later, and given that some brands who do them will sell out in mere days, it's crucial to suss out what you're after early doors. This year, not only can you get your hands on some sumptuous chocolate calendars, boozy offerings, and of course, an exceptional range of beauty options, you can also buy jewellery advent calendars now. Here are the best five I've found, from the super affordable to the blow-all-budgets.

My edit begins at an under-£20 offering, which is a total dream for fans of Friends. It tops off at a near-£500 option by Swarovski, which may be pricey as hell, but is also boujee as hell. Tucked away somewhere in the middle are jewellery advent calendars by smaller indie brands (which are in need of your support now more than ever) and, of course, the one that everybody is talking about this year: Missoma. This calendar houses some of the brand's bestselling designs, and is the ultimate gift for jewellery fans.

Read more about each option below, and prepare to splurge...