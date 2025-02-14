If there’s one thing you could glean from the Spring/Summer 2025 runways, it’s that loud luxury isn’t going anywhere. Maximal pieces are making a statement in fashion and, possibly even more evidently, jewelry. This includes shape, material, and form, proving accessories are not just a final thought for stylists and designers alike.

Due to the cyclical nature of trends, nostalgia is an obvious player. However, 2025’s top jewelry trends add a modern spin on throwback favorites. For instance, ‘90s and early-aughts kids may notice the return and reinvention of the cord necklace; it has been upgraded from gothic heart and sun motifs to sophisticated artful adornments.

Remember all of those contemporary pearls you’d see in your grandmother’s jewelry box? They now come in earthy shapes. Those gaudy brooches? They’ve been made into playful pins. And the ‘80s chunky lucite jewelry and prom-style bow moments? They’ve been spun into futuristic clear pieces and coquette ornamentations.

The most forward trend of them all is the molten, sculptural creations that adapt classic silhouettes into imaginative pieces. You’re going to see those pop up everywhere.

From the atelier to the internet, the below six jewelry trends are taking over in 2025.

2025 Jewelry Trends

Bustle

While most people are familiar with the traditional perfectly rounded pearl stud or strand, the natural, fluid pearl has proven to be the older, richer sister.

This year, fashion houses like Rokh and Bottega Veneta are using earthy elements in their jewelry to contrast toughness and tailoring. The shapeliness can be played with among other pearls like the CompletedWorks earrings and the $9,500 wavy pearl and diamond ring Rihanna wore at Pieter Mulier’s Alaïa Spring/Summer 2025 show, or sculptural metal elements like the Mounser hoops.

Bustle

With coquette trends continuing to decorate everything from ready-to-wear to homeware, it doesn’t come as a surprise that jewelry is being adorned with this sweet motif as well.

Brands like Simone Rocha, Tanner Fletcher, and Sandy Liang continuously bring this adorable trend to the runways, while Beyoncé brought it to her Cowboy Carter vinyl artwork via Anabela Chan’s $2,366 Emerald Cupid's Bow Earrings. In the jewelry space, bows can be in ribbon, metal, or rhinestone form.

Bustle

Chunky clear pieces are runway favorites, with brands ranging from Chanel to Diesel. This trend has the rare ability to feel vintage and futuristic at the same time. The chunkier and more shapely, the better with these pieces. Think puffy huggies, collar chokers, and edgy symbols.

Bustle

This liquified trend is drippy in all the ways. The molten-looking pieces have an individual quality that adds interest to your everyday hoops or classic bangle.

Brands like Steff Eleoff and Letra Jewelry have collections based on the unusual molding of typical jewelry silhouettes, offering artful talking pieces. And, based on the designer’s runways, it’s even Chanel-endorsed.

Bustle

This early-aughts trend always circles back and becomes even more elevated every time. Sculptural silver pendants like those of Agmes and Ben Amun add a sophisticated touch to a formerly grunge trend. Wear it as a choker for the quintessential 2000s aesthetic or pile on with chain necklaces for a modern take.

Bustle; Getty/Brooch Courtesy of The Met Museum

Brooches are a definite favorite this season (see: Katie Holmes during Paris Fashion Week in January), and continue to be spotted all over the runways. Some of Hollywood’s leading men have even been bringing them to red carpet — like Jeff Goldblum and Adrian Brody at the 2025 Golden Globes. The subtle, not your grandmother’s but could be trend is a dapper way to upgrade your go-to blazer.