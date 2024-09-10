Rihanna's Thonged Bustier At NYFW May Be Her Most Daring Look Yet

Rihanna showed up to New York Fashion Week on Sept. 6 with a few important things on her to-do list. So naturally, with three events planned in one night, she had a different outfit prepared for each one. Would you expect anything else from the literal fashion icon herself?

From a faux fur baby pink bubble coat to a thonged bustier, she sure caused a stir for her one night of fashion week.

Rihanna’s First Bubbly Look Of The Night

The first stop the singer made — which was a surprise to attendees — was to The Daily Front Row’s 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards. Riri was asked to present her longtime stylist Jahleel Weaver and collaborator Katie Grand with an award for Magazine of the Year.

So for her podium moment, she wore a custom Rosamosario satin corset underneath a nude halter neck gown. Over her shoulders, she wore an Alaïa faux fur bubble coat (that she actually threw on the floor during her speech because it was too heavy). And perhaps the coat was a prequel for what was to come next.

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Her Thonged Bustier & Crystal Mesh Gown

Later that night, the Fenty Beauty founder arrived at the Guggenheim Museum in NYC for Pieter Mulier’s Alaïa Spring/Summer 2025 show. Before she sat front row, we got a first look at her outfit outside.

Rihanna wore another custom piece — this time from the show’s designer himself. Her Alaïa look featured a risqué thonged bustier underneath a silver crystal embellished floor-sweeping gown. Though, this wouldn’t be the first time (or even the second) that the singer rocked a thong.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

From another angle, you could see the singer’s behind as she rocked the lace up thong bustier. How’s that for a show?

Tatiana / BACKGRID

A Custom Two-Piece Skirt Set & Accessories Galore

For her last stop of the night, Rihanna changed into an all brown two-piece skirt set for an after party at Socialista New York. She paired her Jawara Alleyne custom set with some seriously cool accessories.

She wore a vintage 2004 Dior Rasta bag, a pair of sunglasses from Phoebe Philo, and a cross necklace from Sabyasachi.

Robert Kamau/Getty Images

I’d say it was a successful night for Rih.