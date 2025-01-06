The first big Hollywood event of the year — the Golden Globes — is underway and it’s already pulsing with anticipation. Some of fashion’s finest have already showed up and showed out on the red carpet, looking chic in bedazzled dresses and dramatic statement pieces. Needless to say, the best dressed stars at the 2025 Golden Globes are proving that this awards season will be a certified fashion show.

Though Zendaya, Selena Gomez, and more of this year’s biggest nominees have yet to make an appearance at the Sunday, Jan. 5, event, their fellow style stars, including sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning, Anna Sawai, and Cate Blanchett, have already made it to The Beverly Hilton dressed to impress.

The biggest trend so far is leaning into the award itself and dripping in gold. Mindy Kaling channeled the award itself in a crystal-encrusted gilded stunner, while Elle Fanning added a fun leopard twist to her gold ball gown.

Meanwhile, fans await the looks of some more method-dressing icons. Zendaya, for example, consistently made headlines for turning her press tour (Challengers) into sartorial extensions of her character. Now, stylistas are wondering if she’ll treat the awards season the same.

Gomez is also one to watch out for, especially since she landed two nominations for Emilia Pérez and Only Murders In The Building.

Ahead, the best-dressed attendees from the 2025 Golden Globes so far.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling’s inspiration for the shindig seemed to be the award itself. The Office star glistened in a strapless number made of gilded fringe covered in crystals. A stunning choice.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

Leopard is officially red-carpet appropriate. While animal print isn’t typically see on awards shows, style star Elle Fanning incorporated the trending spotted style into her gold ball gown. A++.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning

Meanwhile, her sister, Dakota, couldn’t be dressed more differently. If Elle had a whimsical leopard twist, Dakota channeled Old Hollywood glamour in a cherry number with a scarf train detail and a thigh-high slit.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

Anna Sawai

You’ve never seen the “cheugy” peplum look this immaculate before. Shōgun star Anna Sawai, who’s nominated for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series, wore a pristine strapless ivory gown with a subtle flair. A style win if I’ve ever seen one.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum packed a triumvirate of spicy details in one verdant number. Cutouts? Check. A cleavage-baring neckline? Check. A high slit? Also check. It’s a glamorous look that’s so on brand.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come...