Keep your delicate studs and dainty necklaces in their drawers; much like 2026’s biggest fashion trends, jewelry styles blowing up this year are all about maximalism.

Perhaps it’s the Taylor Swift Showgirl influence or just general quiet luxury fatigue, but flamboyance and all things OTT are reigning supreme in the accessory space. It’s also the easiest way to experiment with your looks; even the most timeless of ’fits can be zhuzhed up with the right statement piece, and best believe there are plenty to choose from.

On the necklace front, the more, the merrier. The stacked look will be on overdrive this year, combining several chunky pieces in one mountainous combination. Beaded options are also set to take over, with colorful iterations of large, decadent spheres.

Even *the* millennial fave from 2016, aka the long pendant necklace, is making a comeback. Just ask celebs like Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lawrence, and Olivia Wilde, who have all already cosigned the trend. And it’s not just the neck candy — bracelets and earrings are also ostentatious, sculptural, and intricate.

Below, you’ll find all of 2026’s biggest and boldest jewelry trends that will level up your style, including the “cheugy” throwbacks.

Long pendant necklaces were all the rage in the 2010s, especially kitschy animal-inspired options that sat atop one’s ribcage. Owls were a particular favorite until the lengthy neck piece was deemed “cheugy,” alongside the rest of millennial-approved trends. Now that the industry is reintroducing the decade’s go-tos (see: peplums and bandage dresses), the long pendant is also making its return.

Designers love them. Michael Kors, Dries Van Noten, and Isabel Marant have all styled models from their Spring/Summer 2026 shows with the dangling accoutrement. But celebs? Even more so. It’s not all deja vu, though. An upgrade from its novelty roots, modern styles are sleek and elevated. For inspo, look to Lawrence or Lipa, neither of whom can resist the style.

Utilize your entire arm when accessorizing this year. Instead of wearing a stack of skinny bracelets, trade them for a sculptural cuff in your signature metal. One is good; multiple is better.

Consider wearing cuffs on both wrists for a coordinated look, or stack all the bangles on one arm. Pros, however, go beyond the forearm and explore the length of the shoulders, either traipsing up the layers of bracelets à la the Spring/Summer 2026 runways of Dilara and Jean Paul Gaultier, or by taking a cue from Roberto Cavalli and wearing it like an arm cuff.

Nothing screams fashion girl more than a decadent statement earring. Look to Saint Laurent’s gilded sculptural cross-shaped drop ear candy or Valentino’s geometric shapes. This is your time to have fun. Wear whatever squiggly, decadent silhouette, materials, or length you prefer — both Area and Givenchy’s models had earrings that slid down to their chests.

Layering necklaces has always been a tricky art. It’s why several jewelry stores offer sets of pre-styled baubles, in strategically varied chain lengths. This, however, is more of a wild, devil-may-care styling, as seen on the runways of Blumarine, Celine, and Dsquared2.

Wear them over simple, neutral backdrops for them to really pop, or consider rocking a blazer — sans bra — à la Givenchy and let your necklaces serve as your top.

If you must go for a lone strand of bling, consider a majorly oversized and chunky one. Bottega Veneta styled a model in a lucite choker with oversized beads, while Saint Laurent went the OG massive pendant route. Or better yet, consider Rabanne’s S/S 2026 offerings, which included a necklace lined with several ginormous metal rosettes.

This year, a humble item has infiltrated some of the most high-end designer labels: beads. Chanel, for example, draped a model in a long, multi-colored necklace looped around her neck, while Balmain layered wooden bead necklaces in various shapes and sizes. Even Ralph Lauren cosigned the trend with glass bead options.