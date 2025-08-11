Back in the early 2000s, Chloé was the ultimate It girl brand, constantly repped by boho’s biggest advocates. Think: Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, and the Olsen Twins. Even Beyoncé, Lindsay Lohan, and Kim Kardashian weren’t immune to the French label’s appeal and were often spotted carrying its handbags, including the Paddington and the Bracelet.

Though the fervor for the boho chic aesthetic as a whole waned in the decade that followed, the brand’s recent appointment of Chemena Kamali as its new creative director in October 2023 revived the style. These days, seemingly every current It girl has been flocking to Chloé’s ruffly, free-spirited aesthetic. One such style star is Dua Lipa.

Between carrying the brand’s most popular bags and its frilly clothes, the “Houdini” songstress has been rocking the brand and its trademark vibe. She did the exact same thing over the weekend, bringing the boho chic look to one of her beachy travels.

Dua’s Frilly Bikini

On main, Lipa shared photos from an undisclosed getaway, wearing ultra-frilly resortwear. On top, she wore a crop top held together by a meager string. The sleeved item featured an empire cut with a ruffled hem and neckline, all with saccharine eyelet embroidery throughout. The sheer fabrication also gave a peek into her dotted triangle bikini top underneath.

She paired the look with a second frilly item. Instead of her usual go-to thong, she went the coquette route and donned white textured bikini bottoms with more coverage. It featured a tiny flounced trim and the Chloé logo in a gold font.

Snaps For Her Accessories

Her accessories were supporting actors in the same boho narrative. She wore several layers of long pendant necklaces — a 2010s favorite making a comeback — including one with a precious stone and another with mermaidcore-esque shells.

For extra oomph, she stacked even more bling including a black bangle, chunky gilded rings, and hoop earrings with an aquamarine stone.

Her Lacy Coverup

Elsewhere in the photo dump, the “New Rules” singer wore a coverup also squarely in the boho realm. Her choice was a teeny miniskirt with delicate floral embroidery, similar to sheer table napkins grandmas would have in their homes. She pulled them so low on her hips to expose her bikini’s logo.

So good.