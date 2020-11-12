German designer Jil Sander is something of a fashion darling. Her approach to minimalist luxury effectively reshaped the fashion world. When she teamed up with Uniqlo in 2010, her practical dressing solutions and sharp tailoring entered the mainstream, and ran for (very popular) five collections. After a brief returning in 2014, it was never to be seen again — until now, that is. Here's what you need to know about the range, including the five pieces to snap up from the new Jil Sander Uniqlo range.

The collection focuses on what Sander does best: deceptively simple garments that form the perfect capsule edit. (Basically a dream come true for sophisticated dressers.) But be warned, it does not include loungewear.

“I think that radical down-dressing is a drainer,” she told The New York Times' Vanessa Friedman. “I am a modernist, and believe in mapping the future. Dressing in yesterday’s styles depresses our capacity to deal with present problems. Not making an effort in the morning will slow down your day and disorient you."

With that said, here I present to you five of the best pieces from her proudly anti-loungewear line.