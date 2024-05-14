Wearing head-to-toe florals is no easy feat. But when you’ve had as much practice as Jennifer Lopez, you’re bound to become a pro.

The ‘Hustlers’ star has gone viral on more than one occasion for donning bold flower motifs — like that plunging, Versace gown that broke the internet back in 2000 (and then again in 2020 during Milan Fashion Week). So it would make sense that the singer would rely on the print from time to time, especially on major holidays.

On Mother’s Day, Lopez was photographed leaving Beverly Hills restaurant, Wally’s, wearing a dark-brown floral-print dress that has a distinct retro vibe. In true J.Lo fashion, the mom of two’s look was seamlessly coordinated, featuring accessories that were almost a perfect color match the flowers on her outfit.

Jennifer Lopez’s Floral-Print Outfit

The “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer’s frock was the ensemble’s standout star. Designed by La Double J — a brand known best for its wallpaper prints and easy silhouettes — the full-length ‘Visconti’ dress draws inspiration from the 1970s.

Almost as statement-making as the piece’s pattern is the interesting way it plays with texture. It has a ruffled, high neck; fluted, knuckle-grazing cuffs; and a subtly pleated hem that makes it feel breezy and perfect for Los Angeles’s sunny spring weather.

BACKGRID

She styled the dress with a bright-orange, Crocodile Kelly Bag from Hermes and oversized oval-shaped sunglasses to add to the ‘70s feel. Her hair had a similarly retro vibe — the middle part, curtain bangs, and beachy waves pulled the whole look together in an effortlessly gorgeous way.

Shop J.Lo’s Outfit

For those who want to embrace Lopez’s look themselves, La Double J’s ‘Visconti’ dress can be found online at Net-A-Porter (as well as a few other retailers). As one of the brand’s signature designs, it’s available in a slew of other prints — so if brown and orange aren’t quite right for your personal color wheel, there are plenty of other options to choose from.

To take your look to the next level, follow the ‘This Is Me...Now’ star’s lead and invest in your very own Hermes ‘Kelly’ bag to pair with your Visconti Dress. As the smaller, less expensive (yes, you read that right) sister to the ‘Birkin’, the top handle design is favorite among influencers — Lopez included, who has been seen carrying the bag in different colors.

Made from Crocodile leather, the bag is currently valued at more than $50,000 on resale sites like Vestiare Collective and 1stDibs. And while Lopez’s love might not cost a thing, her bag certainly cost her a pretty penny.