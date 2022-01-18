Two days shy of her 40th birthday, Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin took to Instagram on Monday to announce her engagement to Mescal Wasilewski, writing, “You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us.” The snap, which Wasilewski also posted, shows off the unique ring, a marquise diamond featuring a diamond halo and a shank partially set with round-cut stones.

While it’s unclear whether or not the rock is a vintage find, it’s certainly vintage-inspired. Marquise stones are rising in popularity after peaking between the 1960s and 1980s, but they also happen to be one of the oldest types of cuts. Other celebs with similar rings include Victoria Beckham and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The pair, who reportedly have been dating for the past four years, appeared to be on a hike when they snapped the engagement selfie. It’ll be Sweetin’s fourth marriage, following nuptials to Shaun Holguin; Cody Herpin, with whom she shares a 13-year-old daughter, Zoie; and Morty Coyle, with whom she has an 11-year-old daughter, Beatrix.

In the comments, on-screen sister Candace Cameron Bure wrote, “Congratulations sis ❤️❤️❤️ Love you,” and other former teen TV stars also chimed in. Jennifer Love Hewitt commented, “Yay! Congrats!” while Beverley Mitchell wrote, “Yeah!!! Congratulations my friend! So happy for you two! You deserve all the love!!!! ❤️❤️❤️” “Congratulations!! So happy for you. ❤️” posted Danielle Fishel. “That’s one gorgeous ring, too!!”

The month has been bittersweet for Sweetin and her on-screen family as they mourn the loss of their onscreen father (and the television dad to much of the world), Bob Saget, who passed away on Jan. 9 at age 65.

Below, shop some similar rings to Sweetin’s, whether you’re in the market for your own or just looking for a little eye candy.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.