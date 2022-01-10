The Full House Cast Pays Tribute To “America’s Dad,” Bob Saget

Hollywood is paying tribute to Full House star Bob Saget, who died unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 9, of unknown causes. According to TMZ, the 65-year-old actor and comedian — affectionately known as “America’s Dad” — was found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, by hotel security. The Sheriff’s Department and the fire department reportedly responded to the hotel’s call at around 4 p.m. and Saget was pronounced dead on the scene. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ that there were “no signs of foul play or drug use.”

Shortly after the news broke, Saget’s family confirmed his death in an emotional statement. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the statement read, per Variety. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

It wasn’t long before the tributes started pouring in. John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse in Full House from 1987 to 1995, took to Twitter to share his initial reaction to the news. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” he wrote. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.” Dave Coulier, who played Joey on the beloved sitcom, echoed Stamos’ sentiment. “My heart is broken,” he tweeted. “I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget’s eldest daughter DJ on Full House, was left speechless by the news. “I don’t know what to say,” she tweeted. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.” Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Michelle Tanner on the hit series, honored their TV dad in a statement obtained by People. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” the statement read. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

So far, Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner, and Lori Loughlin, who played Rebecca Katsopolis, have not weighed in with tributes. Andrea Barber, however, who played DJ’s best friend and the Tanner family’s nosy neighbor Kimmy Gibler, paid homage to Saget on Instagram. “This one hurts,” Barber wrote. “He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again. Bob ended every text, every interaction with ‘Love you.’ Didn’t matter how long or short we’d been apart. He loved so deeply and so fiercely. And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him.” The Fuller House star ended her tribute by saying that she’s “at peace” knowing that Saget knew just how much he meant to her.

Saget’s Full House co-stars aren’t the only ones mourning his death. Kat Dennings, who played his daughter on the sitcom Raising Dad, was one of the first celebrities to post about his death. “Oh god, Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man,” she tweeted. “I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family.” John Stewart, Henry Winkler, Billy Crystal, Chelsea Handler, Andy Cohen, Whoopi Goldberg, and Norman Lear were among the many other stars who honored the actor’s life and career on social media.

At the time of his passing, Saget was on a standup comedy tour and had just performed a show in Jacksonville, Florida. Early Sunday morning, he shared a selfie on social media and reflected on Saturday night’s show. “Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville,” he wrote. “Really nice audience. Lots of positivity.” Elsewhere in the caption, he wrote that he didn’t realize that his set went on for two hours. “I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26,” he continued. “I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.”